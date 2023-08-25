HPTNWS-08-25-23 BOOM.jpeg

With its announcement this week NASA included this rendering of what an ultra-high-speed supersonic plane might look like.

 SPECIAL | HPE

TRIAD — NASA announced this week a new phase in its research on making supersonic passenger travel feasible, and its partners include Boom Supersonic, the company that wants to build a supersonic airliner at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Separately, Boom announced Thursday that it has received an experimental airworthiness certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration for its XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, as well as letters of authorization allowing its two test pilots to fly XB-1 for the first time. No date was announced for that flight, which will take place at the Mojave Air & Space Port in California.