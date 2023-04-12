GUILFORD COUNTY — A Kernersville man was identified Wednesday morning as the person killed in a small plane crash Tuesday morning.
Kurtis Dale Williams, 52, was flying the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.
The plane's only passenger was James Anthony Foecking, 39, of Randleman, who was pulled from the wreckage and taken to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital, where he was in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.
The single-engine Vans RV-12 aircraft crashed south of Greensboro Executive Airport in eastern Guilford County shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Monnett Road bridge that crosses over U.S. 421 just inside Guilford County at the Randolph County line, a press representative with the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The N.C. Department of Transportation posted detours for sections of U.S. 421 around the crash site, which is near the town of Julian in eastern Guilford County. The road was cleared to traffic about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
FAA records indicate the aircraft was registered to Glenn F. Miller of Challenge Drive, Graham. The plane was a fixed-wing single engine aircraft manufactured in 2021, according to the FAA.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The board will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates, the FAA representative said.
