HIGH POINT — For the Rev. Angela Roberson, Daniel Brooks is more than a historical figure relegated to textbooks.
An influential minister, educator and civic leader in High Point in the late 1800s and early 1900s, Brooks’ name for decades was attached to a large public housing complex in the city that was recently demolished to make way for a new affordable housing community.
The redevelopment plans may be welcome news, but Roberson and others argue the name of the new community — Legacy Ridge — omits a key aspect of local Black history.
Roberson recently started a petition campaign aimed at getting the High Point Housing Authority to keep Brooks’ name attached to the development, which will start construction this summer.
“It seemed to us they did not recognize there were people in the community who would want to retain the name,” said Roberson, pastor at Congregational United Church of Christ. “They made the decision without any input from us.”
In a statement, the housing authority said the name Legacy Ridge was chosen as a unifying theme that would honor Brooks and other Black leaders throughout the new community.
It said details of this will be released later.
In its June 2020 newsletter, the housing authority noted that its goal for the new community was to revitalize the area and memorialize Brooks.
“Unfortunately, over the years, the history of Rev. Daniel Brooks was forgotten and the name association of the Daniel Brooks Homes community perception changed from one of promise and hope to a community known for drugs and other criminal activities,” the newsletter stated. “Though the community has improved, the negative perception remains.”
Roberson enlisted local historian and filmmaker Phyllis Bridges in the petition effort. Both were organizers of the High Point Commemoration Committee for 400 years of African American History.
Also joining the group are three former High Point public housing residents and winners of the authority’s Pillars of Fame award: Ronald Carter, Brian Edwards and Tanny Wright.
Brooks’ great-granddaughter, Gwyn Davis, is also involved, along with the Rev. Brad Lilley, another local pastor.
Roberson said Brooks’ name should transcend any stigma associated with drugs and crime that was attached to the former housing complex.
“He was about the business of educating black children in this community,” she said. “As I understand it, he was critical to identifying and acquiring the site that William Penn High School was built on.”
She also argues that the naming process should have been more open and transparent, since Legacy Ridge is being developed, in part, with public funds.
“That’s why you engage the community,” she said, adding that she hopes this will be one result of the petition, which states, “We support Daniel Brooks Legacy Ridge as an acceptable name.”
The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/daniel-brooks-keepers-of-the-name.
