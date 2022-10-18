HIGH POINT – The pedestrian who was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday was a 62-year-old High Point man, police said Tuesday.
Frederick C. Council was hit about 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of S. University Parkway between E. Green Drive and Leonard Avenue, the High Point Police Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
Police also released additional details resulting from their investigation, including that Council had been walking north when he was struck from behind by a 2016 or 2017 Honda Accord LX that probably going much faster than the posted 45 mph speed limit.
Council had "a variety of traumatic injuries and was likely killed on impact," a police press release said.
The driver of the vehicle would have been aware that the car had struck something or someone, police said.
The car has passenger-side damage to the front, the hood and possibly the roof, and it's missing its passenger-side headlight and turn signal light, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or anyone who has seen what they think is the suspect car contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
This was the eighth traffic fatality in the city of High Point in 2022.
