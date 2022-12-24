Editor’s note: No. 9 of the top 10 stories of 2022.
HIGH POINT — When Tammy Nagem took over this year as president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority, it marked a milestone for the nonprofit that operates and markets the world’s largest home furnishings trade show.
Nagem, who joined the market authority when it was established in 2002 and previously served as its chief operating officer, was named by unanimous vote of the board of directors in May as the replacement for Tom Conley, who retired after leading the organization for 11 years.
During his tenure, the High Point Market achieved record marks, as it rebuilt from the 2008-09 Great Recession and built on its momentum to diversify buyer attendance and become more designer-friendly.
Conley was also credited with helping Market navigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as it was one of the first large events to return to in person attendance after restrictions began to ease.
“I’m thankful to have spent the last decade leaning into the home furnishings industry and applying my career experience to the great work being done at the High Point Market Authority,” Conley said. “Our role within the industry requires a fair amount of juggling amongst our various stakeholders, and I’m proud of what our team has been able to accomplish. I will cherish the contacts I’ve made within the industry and look forward to staying connected.”
Nagem was the obvious choice to succeed Conley, said Alex Shuford, Market Authority chairman and CEO of the Rock House Farm family of brands.
“Tammy’s transition into this role will allow for a seamless continuation of momentum, while also generating new opportunities,” Shuford said. “She brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the position, in addition to her strategic acumen and deep industry connections.”
Nagem said it was an honor to accept her new role.
“The mission of the Market Authority has been my focus for the past two decades, but furniture has been in my blood for much longer, having grown up around it in Martinsville, Virginia,” she said. “I’ve also fallen in love with the High Point community, so this work is a bit of a passion project for me.”
After her appointment, she started preparing for the transition months ago, beefing up and revamping the Market Authority’s executive team to put more of a focus on its top goals of growing Market’s buyer base and lobbying for state and local funding.
“The new organizational structure for HPMA champions our strategic goal to ensure continuous growth for High Point Market,” Nagem said. “That growth is driven by exceptional experiences for buyers, through targeted marketing communications, and operational excellence.”
Established in High Point in 1909, Market attracts about 75,000 visitors from across the U.S., North America and internationally each spring and fall, generating a $6.7 billion annual economic impact.
