HIGH POINT — The High Point branch of the NAACP will hold a forum next month for candidates running in the primary for mayor, at-large City Council and the Ward 1 council seat.
The forum for all three races that High Point voters will settle in the Oct. 10 primary will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Williams Memorial CME Church at 3400 Triangle Lake Road. The primary winners advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
The event will be held two days before the Sept. 21 start of early voting for the primary, High Point NAACP President Elma Hairston said.
“The candidate forum on Tuesday, Sept. 19, is important because … (it) will empower people to make an informed decision as to whose platforms and positions will serve the needs of the entire High Point community,” Hairston told The High Point Enterprise.
The mayoral primary will whittle the contest from four candidates to two. Council members Victor Jones and Cyril Jefferson are on the ballot with newcomers Gene Kininmonth and Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui.
The general election winner will succeed Mayor Jay Wagner, who isn’t seeking reelection.
In the at-large council race, voters will narrow the candidates from seven to four. Councilman Britt Moore is the lone at-large incumbent. He is joined in the primary race by challengers Sam Carr, Amanda Cook, Willie Davis, Kenneth Harper, Orel Henry and Shazia Iqbal.
Ward 1 voters will pare the race there from three primary candidates to two. Glenn Chavis, Henry Harris and Vickie McKiver will square off to succeed Jefferson, who is relinquishing the seat to run for mayor. Ward 1 covers parts of central and eastern High Point.
At least two other candidate forums are scheduled, both after the primary.
The Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce forum will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Congdon Yards in the Factory building at 410 W. English Road.
The High Point YWCA forum will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the YWCA building at 155 W. Westwood Ave. downtown.
City of High Point municipal contests are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of a candidate doesn’t appear on the ballot. The mayor and members of council all are elected to four-year terms.
