HIGH POINT — The High Point branch of the NAACP will hold a forum next month for candidates running in the primary for mayor, at-large City Council and the Ward 1 council seat.

The forum for all three races that High Point voters will settle in the Oct. 10 primary will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Williams Memorial CME Church at 3400 Triangle Lake Road. The primary winners advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul