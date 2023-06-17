HIGH POINT — The High Point NAACP held its inaugural Membership & Founder’s Day Reception June 9 at the String and Splinter Club.
The leadership team features chapter President Elma Hairston, First Vice President and former Mayor Bernita Sims and Second Vice President Brad Lilley.
Committee chairs include Delia Bates, membership; Meyakka Sturdivant, assistant secretary; Oveter McLean, community coordination; Mary Suzan, Women in the NAACP; Amanda Cook, secretary; James Chestnut, treasurer; Mitzi Turner, political action; L. Dories Patrick, religious affairs; the Rev. Tim Weber, criminal justice; Telisha Roberts, education; Candace Ferarr, health; Keith G. Pemberton, High Point Youth Council; Rob Sims, assistant treasurer; Tomakio Gause, legal redress; and Joy Ledbetter and Cydney Williams, co-chairs of young adults.
The event drew guests such as area state legislators, representatives of the High Point Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, Guilford County government, High Point City Council, the faith community and other community leaders.
The High Point NAACP’s history dates back to 1933.
