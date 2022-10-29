HIGH POINT — The High Point NAACP announced the 2022 Freedom Fund Gala honorees who will be featured at the annual fundraiser on Nov. 5.
• Jerry Mingo will receive the Rev. B. Elton Cox Award — Champion for Community Activism.
• Bernita Sims will receive the Rev E. B. Freeman Award — Advocate for the Rights of Others.
• Donna Peterson will receive the John Langford Award — Champion for Voting Rights & Political Movement.
• Elma Hairston will receive the T.R. MCRAE Award — Branch Member Who Goes Above and Beyond.
• Sharon Contreras will receive the Lillie B. Jones Award — Advocate for Equality in Education & Inclusion.
• James Chestnut will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
• President’s awardees will be James Mayes and Armondo Collins.
For information about the event, or to buy tickets, go online to www.hpnaacp.org or contact Bernita Sims at bernitasims@gmail.com or 336-687-9995 or Delia Bates at 336-887-2470.
