HIGH POINT — The High Point NAACP branch on Monday laid out it hopes to see from an upcoming city commission charged with exploring slavery reparations for Black residents.
“For over 244 years, High Point profited off the backs of Black people,” and those who benefited from this oppression should publicly apologize, the NAACP said in a statement in reaction to City Council’s Feb. 7 vote to approve the commission.
Current residents whose ancestors were slaves and victims of the segregation era “must receive restitution,” which the local chapter defines as “the redistribution of tangible resources that make up for the 244-year head start in the building and transference of generational wealth.”
The statement went on to say:
“Now is the time to address the harm, injustice and economic deprivation that generations of cruelty, brutality and the inhumanity of slavery and legal segregation has wrought on the Black community. The descendants of slaves have endured murder, rape, sodomy, crimes against nature and an assault against their financial and economic sustainability.”
The branch worked with the council and city staff over several months to negotiate the language of a resolution that serves as the basis of the commission.
“We are extremely excited about this milestone achievement in the seeking of justice and equity in our great city,” the NAACP said.
The 13-member body will be formed in the coming months and will consist of two council members, nine residents and two chapter representatives.
In its statement, the NAACP characterized the commission’s charge as “studying the generations-long history of slavery, anti-black racism and discrimination, outright theft, and deprivation as it relates to the City of High Point and begin exploring remedial actions it can recommend to city council to address the lingering effects.”
Its mission will be to determine whether a city apology is warranted and what constitutes reparations or restitution and convey this in a recommendation to the council.
The council vote was 5-4, and the NAACP criticized those who voted against.
“Of course, as is too often the case when dealing with Black people’s issues, Monday’s vote did not proceed without its fair share of antics and disingenuous excuse making,” the chapter said in its statement. “As some council members struggled valiantly to keep the discussion on topic, the dissenters caterwauled endlessly about everything from international law to iPad passwords. The events of Monday, however promising the result, indeed demonstrate that it may not be smooth sailing from here to Justice.”
