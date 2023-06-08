HIGH POINT — City Council members say they want to explore a possible new traffic signal to improve pedestrian safety in the Uptowne district.
The Prosperity and Livability Committee on Wednesday asked city staff to investigate what it would take to gain state approval for either a pedestrian-activated red light or a signalized intersection at N. Main Street and Hillcrest Place.
The city is exploring enhancements to an existing mid-block crosswalk there as part of a larger study that will recommend pedestrian safety and streetscape improvements, as well as speed-reduction strategies, along N. Main Street between Lexington and Church avenues.
A push-button for a red light that would stop traffic — known as a high-intensity activated crosswalk, or HAWK — at N. Main Street and Hillcrest Place probably would not be approved by the N.C. Department of Transportation unless the city would close Hillcrest Place at Main Street to eliminate traffic and pedestrian conflicts at the intersection, city Transportation Director Greg Venable said.
“I think DOT would actually prefer to see the full signal, but if we close off Hillcrest Place, the HAWK signal would work, and I think they would be more agreeable to that,” he said.
Councilman and committee Chairman Wesley Hudson said he did not want the city to close Hillcrest Place and asked that staff instead explore the possibility of installing a HAWK crosswalk south of the intersection.
A new traffic signal at the intersection would cost roughly $260,000 to $430,000, depending on how much of the work the city could do in-house, and would take nine to 10 months to complete.
Installing a full signal would also require modifications to the existing Brown Truck Brewery parking lot access points at the intersection.
