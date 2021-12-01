HIGH POINT — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the High Point Museum, which will host its 49th annual Holiday Open House on Sunday.
The popular event, taking place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., will highlight and showcase High Point’s history while helping the community get in the holiday spirit.
Activities will include holiday-themed musical performances by local groups, arts and crafts, refreshments including hot apple cider and cookies, historical demonstrations, candle-dipping, an outdoor exhibit and a visit from Santa Claus.
Entertainment for the afternoon inside the museum will include the High Point University Brass Quartet from 1:30 to 2 p.m., the Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., and a disc jockey playing holiday music from 3 to 4 p.m.
Santa will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and children will have the opportunity to write a letter to Santa if they’re not able to see him in person. Crafts and refreshments will be in the museum for the entirety of the event, and historical demonstrations, candle-dipping and an outdoor exhibit titled “Winter Holidays Around the World” will be in the Historical Park.
Admission and all activities are free.
For further information, call the museum at 336-885-1859.
