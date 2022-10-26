HIGH POINT — For the sixth year, the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center have partnered to present a Dia de Los Muertos celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

The event is a hands-on learning experience and celebration of the day – a Latin American tradition the name of which translates in English to Day of the Dead – with kids’ activities and an honoring of loved ones who have passed away.

