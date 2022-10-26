HIGH POINT — For the sixth year, the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center have partnered to present a Dia de Los Muertos celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
The event is a hands-on learning experience and celebration of the day – a Latin American tradition the name of which translates in English to Day of the Dead – with kids’ activities and an honoring of loved ones who have passed away.
“Dia de Los Muertos is a celebration of family,” said Laura Godinez Arce, director of the Latino Family Center. “We are able to honor those who have passed before us and remember their legacy. I think all families should be able to experience that feelling, and this way, we allow those that are not familiar with it to experience it as well.”
There will be a family film from 10 a.m. to noon, and Dia de Los Muertos-themed crafts and games, including a trivia game from the Kearns Academy robotics team, from noon to 2 p.m. Language interpreters will be on-site.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Day of the Dead features altars, or “ofrendas,” which are the most prominent feature in the celebration because they show the departed souls the way home. The altars make the souls (animas) feel welcome and show they have not been forgotten. Most altars feature photos, personal items, candles, food (including candy and fruit), flowers, salt and religious elements.
The altars will be on display in the museum Saturday through Nov. 5.
Organizations that created them include the Latino Family Center, the High Point Central High School Spanish Department, the High Point University National Spanish Honors Society, Sigma Delta Pi and Kearns Academy.
In addition to the Dia de Los Muertos celebration, there will also be a Halloween-themed craft in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors are invited to come create paper pumpkin centerpieces to place in the center of the dining room table.
For more information, call the museum at 336-885-1859.
