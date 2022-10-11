HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host its 11th annual “Ghost Stories in the Park” event Saturday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Historical Park.
From 6 to 6:30 p.m., guests can decorate a pumpkin and a trick-or-treat bag with the High Point Historical Society. Snacks will be available as visitors settle down to hear a family-friendly, frightening and amusing ghost story told by storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown. Brown has made appearances on and radio and at festivals, and her folktales are featured frequently on NPR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.