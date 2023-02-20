HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host its sixth annual Family Game Night this Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to people of all ages.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host its sixth annual Family Game Night this Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to people of all ages.
Many different types of games will be available, including two board games created about High Point — Executive Market Game and Total Careopoly. Executive Market Game, a tribute to the High Point Furniture Market, was made by employees of Drexel Heritage Distinctive Home Furnishings in the 1960s. Total Careopoly was made for the High Point Regional Health System and is a Monopoly-style game set in a hospital.
The evening also features classic card and board games, as well as scavenger hunts, trivia, Twister and bingo, Museum Director Edith Brady said.
“Today’s digital games on hand-held devices are fun, but not as socially engaging as old-fashioned board and card games,” Brady said. “Here’s a chance for families to put down the screens for an evening and share the fun of playing some board and card games previous generations have enjoyed.”
Players will get the chance to win a number of prizes from local hotspots and from the museum store.
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza is donating pizza for the evening, and there will be snacks, including popcorn and lemonade.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.