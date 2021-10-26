HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center will partner for the museum’s fifth annual Dia de los Muertos event this weekend.
The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Admission is free.
The event is a hands-on learning experience and celebration of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition brought to the High Point community by Latinx families honoring loved ones who have passed away, said Edith Brady, director of the museum.
“Even though the Day of the Dead tradition is newer to many High Pointers, I think the spirit of the celebration will resonate with most people,” Brady said. “This program is a wonderful opportunity for community members to celebrate family together.”
Participants are invited to learn about and experience the Latinx culture and view the community’s Dia de los Muertos altars. Activities will include paper mask-making, face-painting and a family-friendly movie inspired by this holiday.
Language interpreters will be on-site.
The Day of the Dead altars will be on display in the museum Saturday through Nov. 6. The altars are the most prominent feature in the celebration because they show the souls the way home. The altars make the souls feel welcome and show they have not been forgotten. Most altars feature photos, personal items, candles, food such as candy and fruit, flowers, salt and religious elements.
In addition to the Dia de los Muertos celebration, there will also be a Halloween-themed craft workshop in the Little Red Schoolhouse, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will be creating lollipop spiders and ghosts out of Tootsie Roll Pops and Dum-Dums.
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, masks are required inside the museum and the Little Red Schoolhouse for these events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.