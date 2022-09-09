HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host a dedication ceremony this weekend for its new community benches made as an Eagle Scout project by Kaden Pohlman, a local Boy Scout.
The ceremony will be Saturday at noon at the museum.
Pohlman, a Boy Scout with Troop 19 in Archdale, has been working since February to provide more seating for museum visitors in the Historical Park, constructing six metal and wood benches as part of his Eagle Scout project.
In February, the museum reached out to its followers seeking donations to cover the cost of the bench material. Each bench includes a plaque with the name of the donor.
Donors were Robert Clifton Snider III; Van Trivette, in honor of the High Point Museum staff; Jason Cox, in honor of Terry and Judy Cox’s 50th wedding anniversary; the High Point University Department of History faculty, in honor of their students and their community; Tammy Banther, in honor of her mother; and Elizabeth Vance, honoring Washington Street.
“We are extremely grateful for Kaden’s diligent work on this project,” said Sara Blanchett, the museum’s curator of education. “We know these benches will be a great addition to our Historical Park.”
The ceremony will include light refreshments.
