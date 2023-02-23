HIGH POINT — A tribute to the nation’s first African American Marines — and the High Point men among their ranks — will be presented Saturday at the High Point Museum in conjunction with Black History Month.

“The Montford Point Marines of High Point” presentation at 1 p.m. will include a history of the Montford Point Marines — who broke the Marine Corps’ color barrier in 1942 — and recognition of the five known men from High Point who trained at Camp Montford Point. In addition, the family of one of those Marines will be awarded a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal on his behalf.

