HIGH POINT — A tribute to the nation’s first African American Marines — and the High Point men among their ranks — will be presented Saturday at the High Point Museum in conjunction with Black History Month.
“The Montford Point Marines of High Point” presentation at 1 p.m. will include a history of the Montford Point Marines — who broke the Marine Corps’ color barrier in 1942 — and recognition of the five known men from High Point who trained at Camp Montford Point. In addition, the family of one of those Marines will be awarded a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal on his behalf.
“This program is to tell the unknown history of the Montford Point Marines, because a lot of people don’t know that history,” said Phyllis Bridges, one of the organizers of the event. “And we’re especially excited about honoring the Montford Point Marines who were from High Point.”
According to Bridges, the five Marines from High Point known to have trained at the segregated Marine boot camp at Montford Point, which was lin Jacksonville adjacent to Camp Lejeune, were James R. Burke, Artra R. Gilmore Sr., William M. Spencer Sr., Darious McCoy and George Henry Garlington Sr.
Members of Garlington’s family will be on hand to accept a Congressional Gold Medal replica from Tammy Williamson, president of the Triad-Triangle Chapter of the National Montford Point Marine Association. The medal is the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress for distinguished achievement.
“It’s an honor to receive this medal for my father,” says Garlington’s daughter, Nora Garlington McAdoo of High Point. “It’s an honor knowing that he served with other African Americans and made an important contribution to the United States.”
According to McAdoo, her father was drafted into the Marine Corps in March 1944 and was discharged on Dec. 1, 1945. She knew he trained at Camp Montford Point, but McAdoo says her father never talked much about his military service.
The five High Pointers were among more than 20,000 African American men who trained at Camp Montford Point between 1942 and 1949. They were the first Blacks to serve in the Marines after President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order requiring the armed services to recruit and enlist African Americans.
The Montford Point Marines from High Point were also recognized earlier this week at a High Point City Council meeting.
“This is an important part of Black history in High Point,” Bridges said. “This is very special.”
