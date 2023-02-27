HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will join Unplug Collaborative’s Unplugged Village to celebrate the National Day of Unplugging with a Cub Scout Pinewood Derby on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event encourages attendees to disconnect from devices and charge up community connection.
National Day of Unplugging is an awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology. For more than a decade, schools, religious institutions and businesses have collaborated with National Day of Unplugging to inspire healthy life/tech balance within their communities. Participation is open to anyone who wishes to elevate human connection over digital engagement.
The official observance runs from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
After taking a break from devices starting the evening before, the museum welcomes visitors to cheer on the High Point Cub Scouts as they test out their derby cars before their official race in mid-March. Visitors can also learn more about the city’s Cub Scout troops, have a chance to win their own pinewood derby car kit, and check out the museum’s current exhibition, “The Need for Speed: Soapbox Derby Racing in High Point.”
The “Need for Speed” exhibition includes vintage photographs, racing helmets, a newly conserved soapbox derby car driven in 1953 by Henry Clyde Williams Jr., and interviews with Williams and Harrison “Bud” Lyons, the first African-American youth to win High Point’s derby.
Admission to the museum’s pinewood derby event is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.