HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum is recruiting volunteers to serve as docents and share High Point’s history, give tours of historic buildings and lead hands-on activities at the museum.
The museum will host a new docent training in two parts, and docents must complete both parts.
The first part will be held on Mondays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The second part will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Mondays, Jan. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants will gain knowledge and skills to help the museum staff with group tours and educational programming, said Sara Blanchett, curator of education at the museum.
For more information, call the museum at 336-885-1859.
