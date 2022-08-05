HIGH POINT — The High Point Historical Society recently received a report that it hopes will increase the accessibility of the High Point Museum's digitally available collection.
The report from the Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts completes a project funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities Digital Preservation Assessment Program grant.
A CCAHA preservation professional prepared the report in consultation with the museum’s registrar, Corinne Midgett.
“It was an invaluable opportunity to work with CCAHA,” Midgett said. “In her report, Maggie Downing, CCAHA manager of digital imaging, affirmed that we’re moving in the right direction and identified areas for growth and improvement. We’re excited to continue our digital preservation projects.”
The survey process included an evaluation of the museum’s preservation needs related to digital collections, and the final document provides a framework to increase the accessibility of collection items via digitization, move systems toward optimal levels of standards and practices, and address specific concerns, a press release said.
The project has led to a deeper understanding of the needs and principles of digital preservation and supports the museum’s mission to preserve and share historical resources with the community, the press release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.