Professional James Madison interpreter Kyle Jenks will be a featured guest Sunday at the High Point Museum’s 50th annual Holiday Open House.

HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum has lined up some A-list celebrities, including the likes of James Madison, wife Dolley and Santa Claus, for the museum’s 50th annual Holiday Open House this weekend.

The event, held to showcase High Point’s history while helping the community get in the holiday spirit, will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

