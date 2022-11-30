HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum has lined up some A-list celebrities, including the likes of James Madison, wife Dolley and Santa Claus, for the museum’s 50th annual Holiday Open House this weekend.
The event, held to showcase High Point’s history while helping the community get in the holiday spirit, will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
The open house features holiday-themed musical performances by local groups, historical demonstrations and interpreters, arts and crafts, refreshments including hot apple cider and cookies, candle-dipping, an outdoor exhibit and a visit from Santa.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the open house, the High Point Historical Society has lined up two special guests — Kyle Jenks and Laura Rocklyn, James and Dolley Madison interpreters. They will be in the gallery interacting with visitors and recounting stories and holiday traditions from the past, said Julie Raynor, president of the High Point Historical Society.
“The High Point Historical Society wanted to do something special to help commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event, and this opportunity seemed to fit, especially with Dolley Madison’s connection to Guilford County,” Raynor said.
Dolley Madison was born in Guilford County.
Entertainment for the afternoon will also include High Point Community Theatre performers from 1 to 1:30 p.m., the High Point University Brass Quartet from 1:30 to 2 p.m., the Penn Griffin Vocal Music Ensemble from 2:10 to 2:40 p.m., and the First Presbyterian Church Handbell Choir from 2:50 to 3:20 p.m. Also, hammer dulcimer player Joe Shelton will perform in the Haley House on the museum property.
Santa will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 4 p.m., and kids will have a chance to write a letter to Santa if they are not able to see him in person. Crafts and refreshments will be available for the entirety of the event, and historical demonstrations, candle-dipping and an outdoor exhibit titled “Winter Holidays Around the World” will be in the Historical Park.
“It’s exciting to be hitting this 50-year milestone,” said Edith Brady, museum director. “It demonstrates how much this event has become a part of the community. We always enjoy seeing so many people come together to kick-start their holiday season.”
Admission and all activities are free and open to the public.
Attendees also can shop for holiday gifts at the museum’s store, which sells a variety of local merchandise, including Seagrove pottery, jewelry, books, miniature furniture, games, puzzles, novelties, T-shirts and CDs. Proceeds support the ongoing acquisition, care and preservation of museum artifacts and other special museum projects.
