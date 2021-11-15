HIGH POINT — The High Point Historical Society’s monthly program series will continue Wednesday with a discussion of “The Longrifle Makers of the Davidson School,” presented by a local expert on historical weapons.
The program will be presented at 10 a.m. at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Admission is free.
Presenter Michael Briggs, a Greensboro native, is the author of seven books, including “The Longrifle Makers of Guilford County,” “The Longrifle Makers of the Rowan School” and “The Longrifle Makers of the Davidson School.”
Briggs is the founder of two local historical organizations, the Col. John Sloan Camp 1290, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and the Sitting Bull Society, and he is a past president of the N.C. Civil War Round Table.
Briggs is also a member of the Historical Arms Collectors of the Southeast, the Kentucky Rifle Association and the American Society of Arms Collectors. He has been a collector and student of Piedmont North Carolina decorative arts, including longrifles, powder horns, furniture, North Carolina-made Civil War items and other local artifacts for more than 40 years.
The museum adheres to all county COVID-19 regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.