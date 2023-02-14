HIGH POINT — The rich heritage of Congregational United Church of Christ will be featured in a program Saturday morning at the High Point Museum.
Sponsored by the High Point Historical Society in conjunction with Black History Month, the program will be presented at 10 a.m. at the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave, by the church’s pastor, the Rev. Angela Roberson.
The church was founded in 1890, when the American Missionary Association commissioned the Rev. Zachariah Simmons to organize a church-school in High Point. It was founded in the independent ethos of the Puritans and Pilgrims merged with the spirit of an ecumenical, anti-slavery, racially integrated organization.
Roberson obtained her master’s degree in theology from Duke University in 2011 and became the pastor of CUCC, where she had been serving as an associate pastor previously. In 2017, she organized the first Multi-Faith National Day of Prayer in High Point, and in 2019 she organized the High Point Commemoration for 400 Years of African-American History. That same year, she was recognized by the High Point Chamber of Commerce as one of the 100-plus women who lead in work and community.
Saturday’s program is free and open to the public.
