HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host a virtual program, “The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Offered in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Fields & Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935,” the program will explore women’s roles around the time documented in the exhibition. The program will be facilitated by Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban.

