HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host a virtual program, “The Not-So-Golden Life of the Gilded Age Wife,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Offered in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Fields & Feathers: Hunting at Deep River Lodge, 1895-1935,” the program will explore women’s roles around the time documented in the exhibition. The program will be facilitated by Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban.
Although Gilded Age women in the upper and lower classes had many differences, they had one similarity: Women, viewed as second best to men, were expected to be content with their role in society. This program will include such topics as ovariotomies, sedation of menopausal women, free-bleeding, tapeworm larvae, meat masks, mourning and hidden mother photos.
Ehris Urban, owner of Grounded Holistic Wellness, is a graduate of Western Connecticut State University and has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and sociology. She is also a certified English as a Second Language teacher and a graduate of the New England School of Homeopathy.
Velya Jancz-Urban has been a high-school English and history teacher, elementary teacher and science teacher. Moving into a 1770 Connecticut farmhouse ignited her obsession with taboo women’s history (“herstory” unsanitized).
“Women’s roles and experiences are often glossed over around this time period,” said Sara Blanchett, the museum’s curator of education. “I am excited for the community to hear Ehris and Velya’s fascinating presentation on the lives of upper- and lower-class Gilded Age women.”
This is a free virtual event, open to the public. Those interested in joining can find the Zoom link on the museum’s website and Facebook page.
For more information, call the museum at 336-885-1859.
