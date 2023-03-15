HIGH POINT — “High Point’s Soap Box Derbies” will be the topic of this month’s High Point Historical Society meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

The program is being held in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “The Need for Speed: Soap Box Derby Racing in High Point,” which will remain on display through the end of March. It will feature interviews with three panelists who will discuss their memories of racing in the High Point Soap Box Derby:

