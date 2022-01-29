HIGH POINT — A virtual genealogy workshop series tailored for African Americans researching their family history will be presented throughout February in conjunction with Black History Month.
The free, four-part series, “I Am Black History,” will be presented on consecutive Saturdays at 11 a.m. each week by the High Point Museum, the High Point Public Library and Yalik’s African American Art & Cultural Movement, said Phyllis Bridges, director of Yalik’s. The first three will be virtual presentations online.
“We as African Americans have similar but different backgrounds and history,” she said.
“I think it’s quite fascinating to hear and learn from the different stories in order to discover who we really are and where we come from. Our common place of origin is Africa. I’m sure this genealogy series will help someone discover more about their family history and will provide more resources to help them along their journey.”
Here’s the lineup for the month:
• Feb. 5: “Beginner’s Luck,” presented by Sara Blanchett, curator of education for the High Point Museum. Blanchett will discuss the roadblocks that adoptees face in seeking their heritage and identity.
• Feb. 12: “A Snapshot of Color and Wealth,” presented by Angela Roach Roberson. She will discuss the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism in U.S. history as they relate to an individual’s heritage.
• Feb. 19: “Using Social Media for Genealogy,” presented by Marcellaus Joiner of the public library’s Heritage Research Center. Joiner will discuss the most effective ways to use social media channels in researching one’s history.
• Feb. 26 will feature the Black GenEx Genealogy Experience and, unlike the first three programs, it will be held at the museum rather than virtually. This three-hour program will feature individual 15-minute consultations between 10 and 11 a.m., a hands-on introduction to family history research between 11 a.m. and noon, and a special question-and-answer after-party for attendees 80 and older between noon and 1 p.m.
While the workshops will be useful to anyone wanting to research their family history, they are especially tailored to assist African Americans, Bridges said.
“That’s because sometimes we have to dig harder in order to trace our family trees,” she said. “Our history wasn’t documented — we weren’t included in the census until 1870. … We run into so many roadblocks, but this series will help people find ways to get around those roadblocks.”
The three virtual workshops will be on Zoom, so participants will be able to ask questions during the presentations, Bridges said. And for those who cannot watch the presentations live, they will be recorded and will be made available on the museum’s website and/or Facebook page.
While the workshops are free, registration is required. To register, visit the museum’s website at www.highpointmuseum.org.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
