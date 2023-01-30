HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum will host a series of programs throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.
All of the programs will be held in the lecture gallery of the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., and are free and open to the public:
• Feb. 4, 1-3 p.m.: A showing of the documentary “Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity.” The film tells the story of North Carolina’s Rosenwald Schools and why the Jim Crow era made them necessary. It was produced by Longleaf Productions.
• Feb. 11, 1 p.m.: Presentation of “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” a one-woman drama featuring actress Diane Faison. This performance recounts the life of abolitionist and Underground Railroad worker Harriet Tubman while exploring the importance she holds to this day.
• Feb. 18, 10 a.m.: The presentation of “The History of CUCC in High Point” by the High Point Historical Society. Angela Roberson, pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ, will take visitors on a journey from Main Street to Fairview Street to Gordon Street, as CUCC has made significant contributions to the city of High Point.
• Feb. 25, 1 p.m.: “The Montford Marines of High Point,” a presentation about several African-American men from High Point who trained at North Carolina’s historic Camp Montford Point, a segregated Marine boot camp. They were among the more than 20,000 men who trained at the camp between 1942 and 1949, becoming the first African-Americans to serve in the Marine Corps.
