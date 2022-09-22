HPTNWS-09-23-22 BBQ.jpg

In this photo, part of the new barbecue exhibit at the High Point Museum, an unidentified man makes some barbecue at the Braswell Plantation near Rocky Mount in 1944.

 SPECIAL | STATE ARCHIVES OF NORTH CAROLINA

HIGH POINT — What better way for a museum to promote its new barbecue-themed exhibit than with a backyard barbecue?

The High Point Museum will host a BBQ Bash on Saturday to celebrate the opening of its new exhibit, “The Story of BBQ in N.C.” Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include an opportunity to sample some barbecue for yourself.

