HIGH POINT — What better way for a museum to promote its new barbecue-themed exhibit than with a backyard barbecue?
The High Point Museum will host a BBQ Bash on Saturday to celebrate the opening of its new exhibit, “The Story of BBQ in N.C.” Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include an opportunity to sample some barbecue for yourself.
From 11 a.m. until noon, the High Point Historical Society will host a discussion with Cecil Conrad of the Bar-B-Q Center, the oldest barbecue establishment in downtown Lexington that still cooks on pits. Conrad will discuss the history of pit-cooked barbecue in Lexington.
From noon until 3 p.m., the D’z Butts barbecue food truck will be in the museum parking lot offering food for sale. D’z Butts is an Oak Ridge-based barbecue team specializing in pork, chicken, beef and sides.
Throughout the afternoon, live music will be provided by Boyd Hulin, a local bluegrass musician.
Additionally, there will be a paper barbecue grill-making workshop in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors of all ages are invited to come craft their own paper barbecue grill.
Throughout the BBQ Bash, visitors can also go inside the museum to see “The Story of BBQ in N.C.,” a traveling exhibit created by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources that examines the history of barbecue and its continuing place in North Carolina culture. The exhibit opened last weekend and will remain on display through Nov. 19.
Admission to the BBQ Bash is free.
For further information, contact the High Point Museum at 336-885-1859.
