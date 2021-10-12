HIGH POINT — Spooky storytelling will return to the High Point Museum this weekend with the 10th annual Ghost Stories in the Park.
The popular event, featuring a family-friendly, not-too-scary ghost story by internationally renowned storyteller Donna Washington, will be presented Saturday evening in the museum’s historical park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
From 6 to 6:30 p.m., visitors will be able to decorate a pumpkin and grab a snack before settling down to hear Washington’s simultaneously frightening and amusing ghost story from 6:30 to 7:15. Visitors should bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on during the story.
Washington is a highly animated, award-winning performer who has brought folklore, literary tales and personal narratives to life for more than 30 years. She has recorded more than 10 storytelling albums and written three children’s books — “The Story of Kwanzaa,” “Li’l Rabbit’s Kwanzaa” and her new Halloween-themed book, “Boo Stew,” which was published in September.
“This is one of our most popular fall programs,” said Tamara Vaughan, communications coordinator for the museum. “We are so excited to host the very talented Donna Washington and to welcome everyone back for the 10th anniversary of this event.”
Admission is free.
For more information, call the museum at 336-885-1859.
