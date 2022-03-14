HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum, in conjunction with National Quilting Day, will host three quilting programs Saturday in the museum’s lecture gallery and historical park.
Lynn Lancaster Gorges, a quilt consultant at Historic Textiles Studio in New Bern, will be a guest for Saturday’s programs.
Between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., the museum will host “Coffee With A Quilt Consultant,” during which Gorges will speak about her work, provide preservation recommendations and show a few of her own quilts.
From 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gorges will be in the museum’s lecture gallery to offer 20-minute consultations. Visitors may bring their own quilts for Gorges to offer more information about their design, time period or other interesting details. To register for a consultation, go to highpointmuseum.org and click on the calendar event.
In addition, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the museum’s costumed interpreters will be in Hoggatt House, guiding visitors through quilting styles in early America and teaching about the agricultural and economic history of quilting.
The programs coincide with the museum’s current quilt exhibit, “Domestic Art,” which will remain on display through Sept. 3, said Edith Brady, museum director.
“Our current exhibition, ‘Domestic Art,’ highlights the artistic quality of the quilts made and used in High Point,” Brady said. “These programs offer our community a chance to more deeply explore the history of quilting while also getting to answer some questions they might have about their own quilts.”
Admission to these events is free.
For further information, call the High Point Museum at 336-885-1859.
