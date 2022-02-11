HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum program “The Making of a Black Panther” has been canceled because of unforeseen circumstances, museum officials announced Friday.
The program, featuring Black Panther alumnus Brad Lilley and High Point University associate professor Paul Ringel, was scheduled to be presented Wednesday afternoon as part of the High Point Historical Society’s monthly program series.
Officials said they hope to reschedule it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.