HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum has added its walking tour of Historic Washington Street to the High Point Museum App for smartphones.
The tour features video, audio and images from 2011 and 2022 tours of Washington Street by historian Glenn Chavis, with additional images and highlights from the museum collection. The tour begins at the corner of Washington and Centennial streets and ends at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. It’s less than a half-mile walk and takes about 30 minutes to complete.
Washington Street developed as a commercial district for the Black community in High Point after the “separate but equal” ruling of the Supreme Court in 1896. As racial segregation was codified through what came to be known as “Jim Crow laws,” African Americans’ need for a separate commercial district arose.
The successes of the civil rights movement contributed to the decline of E. Washington Street as integration brought an end to Southern Black downtowns. Though many of the neighborhood’s historic structures have been destroyed, Washington Street stands today as one of the few remaining “Black downtowns” in North Carolina.
The High Point Museum App features driving, walking and biking tours of High Point, videos, and information about the museum. Additional walking tours include Uptowne Main Street, Johnson Street and Hedgecock Farm. Driving tours include the African American Heritage Trail, High Point Furniture History Tour and High Point Civil War Tour.
The 3½-mile biking tour highlights notable people in High Point’s history and is narrated by Dolly Jennings of Bicycle Toy & Hobby.
“Glenn’s Historic Washington Street Tour has been keeping the street’s significant history alive for over a decade,” said Edith Brady, museum director. “We are thrilled to be able to offer the tour on a digital platform that will enable people to learn more about Washington Street on their own or with their friends and family.”
This is a free app for all ages. Search “High Point Museum” in your app store to download the app.
