HPTNWS-03-01-23 WASHINGTON.jpg

Local historian Glenn Chavis, who leads tours of Historic Washington Street, is shown outside The Ritz Theatre, the longest running movie theater on Washington Street, which opened in 1939 and provided movies and series to High Point’s Black community until the 1960s.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum has added its walking tour of Historic Washington Street to the High Point Museum App for smartphones.

The tour features video, audio and images from 2011 and 2022 tours of Washington Street by historian Glenn Chavis, with additional images and highlights from the museum collection. The tour begins at the corner of Washington and Centennial streets and ends at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. It’s less than a half-mile walk and takes about 30 minutes to complete.

Trending Videos