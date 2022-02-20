THOMASVILLE – A Thomasville motorcyclist was severely injured in a wreck with a car Saturday evening.
Bobby Hardison, 37, was taken by Davidson County EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, the Thomasville Police Department said.
Hardison was driving 2007 Honda motorcycle north on Mendenhall Street about 6:45 p.m. when it collided at the intersection of U.S. 29 with a 2017 Buick Regal driven by Seaira Parsons, 22, of Thomasville. Parsons was not injured.
No other information was released. The accident was still under investigation.
