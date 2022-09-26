HIGH POINT — No charges are expected to be filed in a wreck on Wendover Avenue that killed a motorcyclist Friday night.
Bryce Hankins, 26, of High Point was doing west on Wendover about 8 p.m. without his headlight on when his motorcycle struck a car that was turning onto Hickory Grove Road, in northern High Point where the city limits of High Point, Greensboro and Jamestown converge, according to the High Point Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.