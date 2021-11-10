HIGH POINT – A motorcyclist wrecked and died of his injuries late Tuesday afternoon in southwest High Point.
Andrew Shea, 18, of High Point was riding a 2008 Yamaha YZFR6 east on Market Center Drive about 5:20 p.m. when he lost control near the Prospect Street overpass, crossed the concrete median into the westbound lanes and was thrown from the motorcycle, the High Point Police Department said.
The motorcycle then struck a 1993 Nissan pickup truck driven by Kevin Freeman, 41, of Archdale, who was not injured, police said.
Shea was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Excessive speed and rider inexperience were contributing factors for this crash, police said.
The collision of the riderless motorcycle with the pickup was still being investigated, but no charges were expected to be filed, police said.
