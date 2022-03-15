HIGH POINT — A well-known motivational speaker has been added to High Point University’s Access to Innovators Program.
Willie Jolley will join HPU as the Personal Development Expert in Residence. Jolley was named “Motivational & Inspirational Speaker of the Year” and “One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World” by Toastmasters International and is an award-winning singer, a bestselling author and a popular national radio and television personality most notably recognized for his Sirius XM Show and daily nationally syndicated radio program, “Wake Up & Win with Dr. Willie Jolley,” as well as his TV special, “Turning Setbacks into Comebacks!”
Jolley is a trailblazer as the first Black president of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the National Speakers Association and the first Black chairman of The Speaker Hall of Fame Leadership Committee.
Jolley started his speaking career as a drug prevention coordinator for the Washington, D.C. public school system. He became the featured speaker for The Moneywise National Tour in 2012 and in 2014. He was also chosen to replace the legendary Zig Ziglar on the National Get Motivated Tour.
On that tour, he joined world-renowned speakers such as Les Brown, Shark Tank star Daymond John and sales guru Tom Hopkins.
HPU’s Access to Innovators Program connects students with global leaders for networking and mentorship opportunities, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence; Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; and ABC News’ ”Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts, HPU’s Journalist in Residence.
