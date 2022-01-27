HIGH POINT — The city has put its plan to demolish part of a south High Point motel on hold.
Representatives for the owner of the Travel Inn Express, Harris Khan LLC, provided an acceptable plan for repair of the roof of its former restaurant and office building, said Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson.
The City Council in November approved the demolition of this structure, which is at 2429 W. Green Drive, at the request of city inspectors, who had condemned the building as a public-safety hazard a year earlier.
A demolition ordinance was adopted but had not been carried out by the time the owner obtained a building permit for the repairs from the city on Jan. 19.
“The demolition order is still pending, and it will take place if they don’t follow through on the repair plan,” Ferguson said. “They have a six-month window on that permit. If they don’t get it completed, then it can be revoked. But their plan should not take that full six months.”
The Travel Inn Express has long been a focus of city attention because of the amount of police calls associated with the property — more than 6,500 since 1997.
In addition, the city has cited the property owner for zoning violations in the past for allowing people to live permanently in the motel.
Ferguson said there are still people living in the motel’s rooms, although not as many as in the past.
The city’s goal is to find them some type of emergency housing or other forms of assistance, possibly through homeless service providers, rather than ordering them out of the property with nowhere to go.
“We know some have already transitioned out, but there are still some remaining,” he said. “City staff are still working with property owners on a plan to complete the transition of those residents out. Civil penalties are not being assessed, due to us agreeing to wait until a full plan is agreed upon between the city and the property ownership.”
City code enforcement staff were scheduled to visit the motel last week to assess how many people were still living there, he said.
They postponed their visit due to inclement weather and a request from the Guilford County Continuum of Care, an umbrella organization of homeless outreach agencies, that asked that no one be displaced in light of the weather.
The Continuum of Care has been at the property, providing help for the people living there, he said.
A representative of Harris Khan LLC could not be reached for comment.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
