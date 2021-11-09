High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Ladarrius Trevon Easterling, 23, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds. Wanted for felony fleeing to elude arrest. On Oct. 26, officers tried to stop a vehicle that sped away.
• Andrew Monroe Johnson, 25, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds. Wanted for obtaining property by false pretenses. On Oct. 26, officers went to Walmart on N. Main Street after a reported fraud.
• Willie Albert Pope Jr., 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds. Wanted for common law robbery. On Oct. 16, officers were called to the 500 block of Roy Avenue regarding a reported strong-arm robbery.
• Erica Lee Reed, 44, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds. Wanted for financial card theft. On Oct. 21, a larceny of credit cards was reported to police.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
