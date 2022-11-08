HIGH POINT — After two years of harsh criticism of school policies, particularly in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbents running for reelection to seats on the Guilford, Davidson and Randolph County school boards appeared to be headed for reelection Tuesday night.

In the race for the Guilford County Board of Education, Republicans appeared to have a chance to pick up a seat. Four Republicans were running on a common platform critical of the board’s Democratic majority and of Guilford County Schools administrators.

