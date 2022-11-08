HIGH POINT — After two years of harsh criticism of school policies, particularly in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbents running for reelection to seats on the Guilford, Davidson and Randolph County school boards appeared to be headed for reelection Tuesday night.
In the race for the Guilford County Board of Education, Republicans appeared to have a chance to pick up a seat. Four Republicans were running on a common platform critical of the board’s Democratic majority and of Guilford County Schools administrators.
In District 2, Republican Crissy Pratt led with 10,988 votes to Democrat Amanda Cook’s 7,924 with nearly 76% of the votes reported at The Enterprise’s deadline. The seat currently is held by longtime Republican board member Anita Sharpe, who isn’t seeking reelection. The district covers western and northwestern High Point.
In District 4, incumbent Republican Linda Welborn had a narrow lead, with 11,940 votes to Democrat Deon Clark’s 11,279. The district covers parts of Greensboro and northern Guilford County.
In District 6, incumbent Democrat Khem Irby had 9,619, and Republican Tim Andrew had 8,359. The district covers north High Point and southwestern Guilford County.
In the race for the only countywide at-large seat, Democrat Alan Sherouse had 89,187 and Republican Demetria Carter had 69,817. The seat currently is held by Democrat Winston McGregor, who isn’t seeking reelection.
Incumbent Democrat Deena Hayes-Greene had no opponent on the ballot in District 8, a Greensboro district.
Democrats currently hold a 6-3 advantage on the school board.
In Davidson County, the heated criticism leveled at members of the Davidson County Board of Education did not appear to translate into votes Tuesday night, with the two incumbents in the race in the top three in voting in complete but unofficial returns.
Nick Jarvis and incumbent Ashley Carroll won the two seats on the board that were up for election, Jarvis with 19,362 and Carroll with 18,215.
Incumbent Neal Motsinger lost his bid for reelection, finishing third out of the seven candidates, with 12,940 votes, nearly 2,000 more than the fourth-place finisher.
Among the five challengers in the race were some of the harshest critics of policies including COVID-19 restrictions and allowing libraries to have materials that reference gender and sexuality, some addressing transgender issues.
Fred Burgess, the only incumbent in the race for three seats on the Randolph County Board of Education, won reelection, coming in third with 20,157 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns.
The top vote-getter was Shannon Whitaker with 24,131 votes. Phillip Lanier came in second with 21,915.
