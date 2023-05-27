Olivia was the most popular girls name in North Carolina in 2022, according to the Social Security Administration’s data, with 500 babies getting the name. And it was also the most popular girls name nationwide.
Rounding out the top five in North Carolina were Amelia, Charlotte, Ava and Emma. There was some overlap there, too, with the national top five, made up of Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia.
On the boys’ side, Liam led the pack both statewide and nationally. According to Social Security data, 644 babies were named Liam in North Carolina in 2022.
Noah, William, Oliver and James were the second through fifth place finishers in North Carolina, compared to Noah, Oliver, James and Elijah nationally.
There was little change from the previous year’s list at the state and national levels.
Olivia was also the most popular girls name in North Carolina and the U.S. in 2021, and Liam was the most popular boys name statewide and nationally last year, too.
You can see the most common names for any year, or how common a name was in any given year, online at ssa.gov/OACT/babynames.
