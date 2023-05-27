Olivia was the most popular girls name in North Carolina in 2022, according to the Social Security Administration’s data, with 500 babies getting the name. And it was also the most popular girls name nationwide.

Rounding out the top five in North Carolina were Amelia, Charlotte, Ava and Emma. There was some overlap there, too, with the national top five, made up of Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia.

