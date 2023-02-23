HIGH POINT — More than half of North Carolinians say they do not frequently try to verify “news” that they see on social media, according to a poll by High Point University.
The poll by the HPU Survey Research Center found that only 44.3% of the 1,006 respondents said they frequently try to verify news seen on social media.
The poll was a part of an awareness campaign that an HPU team of public relations students is doing for the News Literacy Project.
The News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan, education nonprofit, is building a national movement to advance the practice of news literacy, which the project defines as “the ability to determine the credibility of news and other information and to recognize the standards of fact-based journalism to know what to trust, share and act on.”
Taylor Ann Hartley, a member of the HPU team, said the awareness campaign “aims to give the Piedmont Triad the essential tools to fact-check and know their news to become a more informed consumer.”
“We want people to stop sharing news that is untrue and easily debunked,” Hartley said.
The News Literacy Project has created services that are free to use.
Checkology is an e-learning platform that teaches how to identify credible information.
Rumorguard fact-checks current social media and news stories to share if they are credible.
Informable is a mobile app that teaches players about news literacy in a game-like format.
People who are interested in learning more about the News Literacy Project can visit its website at https://newslit.org.
The HPU team is doing the awareness campaign as part of The Bateman Case Study Competition, a national competition for public relations students to create and implement a full public relations campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.