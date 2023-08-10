ASHEBORO – A Trinity man was charged with trafficking the highly potent narcotic fentanyl after more than 12 pounds of the drug were found at his house, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, as part of a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Asheboro Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 6500 block of Bellawood Drive in Trinity. Investigators found approximately 28,400 fentanyl pills that together weighed approximately 12.5 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. Cash also was found.
