TRIAD – The 2023 Give A Kid A Coat campaign collected more than 1,500 donated coats on its first day.
The kickoff on Friday included live events at three A Cleaner World sites, in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.
Brian Harrell, VP of A Cleaner World said, “To kick off our campaign with over 1,500 jackets donated is a true testament to the support of our community.”
The Piedmont area Give A Kid A Coat program has collected and cleaned 949,079 coats since the campaign’s inception in 1987. The 2023 campaign will end on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Residents wishing to participate can bring their outgrown or unused coats to any A Cleaner World. Coats will be cleaned, repaired, and given to The Salvation Army for distribution to children and adults in need.
Those wishing to make monetary donations for the Salvation Army to purchase coats.
For additional information, contact Alex Jarrell at 336-841-4188.
