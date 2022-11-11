HIGH POINT — An eagle soared through a spacious ballroom at High Point University as a crowd gasped. A breakfast buffet served more than 1,500 military veterans, their families and friends. A university conference center sparkled with American flags and patriotic displays.
The 12th annual HPU Veterans Day Celebration Friday morning featured many sights and sounds, but carried one message: Thank you for your service.
HPU President Nido Qubein said all who call America home should remember veterans on more than just Nov. 11 of each year.
“On every morning of life we should thank our veterans,” Qubein said. “Your service and sacrifice are appreciated by all.”
The turnout at the breakfast was so large that guests dined in overflow areas at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
Before the event started, veterans and their families cycled through a large white tent at the entrance to the arena to receive a welcome from volunteers. The volunteers handed out red, white and blue buttons that designated a veteran’s branch of service.
In the lobby, a quintet played classical and patriotic music as the guests made their way toward the ballroom and buffet line.
In the upper concourse, a 10-foot-high hard plastic white star was set up that veterans signed with their names and branch of service using red and blue permanent markers. The star will be displayed on HPU’s campus.
Veterans of all ages attended the event, many wearing shirts, caps or jackets proclaiming their branch of service and military units.
Guest speaker Redmond “Red” Ramos, a Marine Corps veteran who lost his left leg in Afghanistan after stepping on an improvised explosive device, said veterans show “freedom is not bought at a cheap price.”
Ramos said that his battlefield injury forever changed his body, but he has embraced a second chance at life. He welcomes challenges rather than avoiding them and radiates a positive attitude about his future.
“I was given this kind of bad situation at first, and then immediately I was given a choice, an opportunity to make the best of it,” said Ramos, who has competed in The Warrior Games and on the CBS television show “The Amazing Race.”
