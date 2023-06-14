GUILFORD COUNTY — The number of public schools in Guilford County where all students will be able to get breakfast and lunch for free will grow by 40% for the 2023-24 school year.

After a COVID-19-related program providing free meals for all students expired last year, 65 schools in Guilford County Schools had high enough poverty levels that they qualified in the 2022-23 school year for all of their students to get free meals, according to a presentation shown to the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday.