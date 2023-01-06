TRIAD — As a new report showed evidence of rising mental health problems among teenagers in North Carolina and nationally, state officials announced that the school systems in Guilford and Randolph counties are among 15 that will benefit from $17 million in federal grants to address student mental health needs.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction said the new funding will enable partnerships with institutions of higher education to increase the number and diversity of mental health service providers — including school counselors, school social workers and school mental health clinicians — in high-needs schools starting this month and continuing through 2027.
Results from the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey presented this week to the State Board of Education show the need for more school psychologists and school social workers that the board will request in this year’s state budget, said Eric Davis, chairman of the state board.
“We’re just barely at the tip of the iceberg of what the need is, which is why it’s so important to get these requests in and get them filled and get professionals hired and working with our teachers,” Davis said.
Some of the most alarming North Carolina results in the survey, which is conducted every two years by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, came from questions about suicidal behavior:
▪ The percentage of high school students who seriously considered attempting suicide rose from 19% in 2019 to 22% in 2021. It was at 16% in 2015 and 2017.
▪ The percentage of female high school students who seriously considered suicide rose from 23% in 2019 to 30% in 2021, double the 15% who said that in 2011.
But there were a number of mental health concerns raised by the survey:
▪ The percentage of high school students who did something to hurt themselves without wanting to die was 22%. But the rate was higher among some groups, such as 49% for LGBTQ students and 31% for female students.
▪ The percentage of high school students who feel good about themselves dropped from 60% in 2019 to 49% in 2021. It was at 80% in 2011.
▪ The percentage saying they feel alone in their life rose from 31% in 2019 to 33% in 2021. It was at 19% in 2011.
▪ The percentage who met the definition of depression, that they felt so sad or helpless that they stopped doing their normal activities, rose from 36% in 2019 to 43% in 2021. It was 28% in 2011.
▪ The percentage who felt that their teachers really care about them and give them a lot of encouragement fell from 51% in 2019 to 42% in 2021. It was 60% in 2011.
The latest survey was given in fall 2021 after many high school students returned from receiving only limited amounts of in-person instruction during the previous school year due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
