TRIAD — As a new report showed evidence of rising mental health problems among teenagers in North Carolina and nationally, state officials announced that the school systems in Guilford and Randolph counties are among 15 that will benefit from $17 million in federal grants to address student mental health needs.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction said the new funding will enable partnerships with institutions of higher education to increase the number and diversity of mental health service providers — including school counselors, school social workers and school mental health clinicians — in high-needs schools starting this month and continuing through 2027.

