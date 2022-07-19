RANDOLPH COUNTY – A regulatory bill passed into law last week reserves an additional $225 million for the growth of an electric car battery plant Toyota plans to build in Randolph County.

Between state and local incentives, North Carolina had already dedicated around $439 million to the project at the 1,800-acre Greensboro-Randolph County Megasite, with Toyota in turn pledging to invest $1.27 billion and create 1,750 jobs by 2029. But state officials hope these figures are just the start.

