RANDOLPH COUNTY — A regulatory bill passed into law last week reserves an additional $225 million for the growth of an electric car battery plant Toyota plans to build in Randolph County.
Between state and local incentives, North Carolina had already dedicated around $439 million to the project at the 1,800-acre Greensboro-Randolph County Megasite, with Toyota in turn pledging to invest $1.27 billion and create 1,750 jobs by 2029. But state officials hope these figures are just the start.
The latest funding is conditional on Toyota creating at least 4,500 jobs and investing $4.7 billion in North Carolina before 2035.
For now, Toyota is publicly committing only to hire 1,750 workers, company spokesperson Ed Lewis said, though he added the company is “constantly studying and evaluating future growth opportunities at all of our plants.”
Beth Friedrich, an economic development adviser for House Speaker Tim Moore, sounded certain the company would expand in the state.
“There’s going to be an additional investment from Toyota,” she said.
The High Point Enterprise first reported July 2 that additional incentives were proposed. The extra funding was part of a broader regulatory relief bill that Gov. Roy Cooper allowed to pass into law without his veto.
Most of the new money, $175 million, will help Toyota pay for the near-term costs of constructing the plant, including “for site work, roadwork, and wetlands mitigation.” The law says the state can proportionately recapture this money if the car company doesn’t meet its targets.
The other $50 million in funding will be doled out for additional jobs Toyota creates. The state previously allocated tax breaks if Toyota increases its workforce at the battery plant to 3,875, and the new $50 million will be distributed for every job created above this mark, up to 5,000 jobs.
