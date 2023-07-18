TRIAD — Security screeners at Piedmont Triad International Airport found an average of two firearms a month in carry-on bags during the first six months of 2023, the Transportation Security Administration said.
That’s far fewer than were found at North Carolina’s two busiest airports, but only 15 were found in carry-ons at PTIA in all of 2022.
The number of guns found in carry-on bags at Charlotte Douglas International and Raleigh-Durham International also is up this year compared to the first half of last year: 66 were found at Charlotte, compared to 52 in the first half of 2022, and 39 were found at Raleigh, compared to 34 in the same period last year, TSA said.
A total of 117 guns were found in Charlotte carry-ons in all of 2022, and 74 were found at Raleigh.
When a TSA officer at a security checkpoint sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, the officer notifies the airport law enforcement agency, which sends an officer to remove the firearm and make contact with the bag’s owner.
In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face fines of up to $15,000 for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint, TSA said. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.
Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers must also contact their airline for carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.
