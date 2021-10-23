HIGH POINT — A busy growth area for the city is poised for more residential development.
Rezoning and annexation petitions have been filed for a 72-acre site off Skeet Club Road and Joyce Circle that’s proposed for up to 600 units, according to the city.
Tom Terrell, an attorney representing the applicant, LeoTerra Development, said the project will be all townhomes, and that the maximum density won’t reach this high.
“At this point, the most we will fit is 534. That number is going down, very likely, as engineering is completed,” Terrell said.
LeoTerra Development is asking the city to rezone the property from residential single-family to a conditional zoning residential multifamily classification.
The cases are scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.
The undeveloped site is mostly in Forsyth County, west of Skeet Club Road, south of Joyce Circle and north of Interstate 74.
Terrell said this project is not associated with a single-family subdivision under construction by Shugart Homes on adjacent lands to the north surrounded by Joyce Circle.
According to the city, the developer is offering conditions to allow only one point of access to the site from Skeet Club Road and two from Joyce Circle.
The developer has pledged to improve this road along the zoning site and to install separate, northbound left-turn lanes at two Skeet Club Road intersections: Joyce Circle and Bridlewood Avenue.
City staff recommends approval of the zoning case, which is on track to go before THE City Council for final action on Nov. 15.
This project is the latest proposed development in this area that’s been facilitated in part by the city’s extension of a sewer outfall for the Ralph Lauren warehouse and distribution facility several years ago.
In addition to the Joyce Commons subdivision, which includes 65 single-family lots, another project, Rich Fork Heights, was permitted in 2018 for up to 600 homes at N. Main Street and Delray Avenue.
True Homes is building the first phase of this project, offering single-family detached houses that are priced starting at $290,400, according to its website.
